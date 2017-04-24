Ulefone demonstrates the AR Games capabilities of Power 2

Ulefone just recently released the Power 2 Mammoth battery device packed with all kinds of sensors. One of them is the gyro sensor which – besides other uses- is useful while using a VR Headset or playing AR games. In addition to that, Ulefone also figured out another cool way for you to play.

A video popped up hinting that Ulefone may release a bluetooth gun, which can work with the AR GUN app on Ulefone Power 2 for some shooting games. When the app is in use, objects fly around on the real background that you can see via the camera. With the assistance of the Bluetooth gun, you can point and shoot items that you see passing by on your display.

As you can imagine, gaming with the camera on is very energy hungry but fortunately, Ulefone Power 2 has a 6050mAh huge battery. From the video, we can also see that the gyro scope has been optimized to its best state.

Ulefone Power 2 features MTK6750T octa-core 1.5GHz SoC, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage and a 5.5″ FHD display. Back and front cameras are 16MP/13MP respectively and on the front lies a fingerprint scanner. There is only one day left to get it for $169.99 on Ulefone’s Offcial Aliexpress Shop with $40 worth of accessories as gifts.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: