Vkworld S3 budget model coming soon with AOC display

It’s been more than six months since Vkworld released its last model, a bit unusual for a Chinese manufacturer. After a long wait, the company is finally going to release its first smartphone in 2017. The company used to launch Discovery S series and brought 2 models Discovery S1 and S2. Now Vkworld will rearrange this series and bring Vkworld S3 as the first model of the S series.

The S3 adopts a business style. The design is simple and elegant and features Visitor Mode:

Allow to set up 3 visitors with different passwords

You can hide specific files and apps for each visitor

Also, in collaboration with AOC, the Vkworld S3 will be the world’s first non-AOC smartphone with an AOC display. This is the first time that AOC supplies its displays to other mobile phone companies. The screen will integrate with many latest technologies from AOC.

In terms of design, the device will feature 3D curved back cover with CNC metal frame as a base and 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass on the front. Below you can see some main specs of the device.

Vkworld S3 main specs

5.5 inch AOC display

1GB/2GB RAM+8GB/16GB storage, Samsung memory

MT6580A/MT6737 quad-core processor

2800mAh high-density battery

Android 7.0

Moreover, vkworld S3 aims at photography, bringing a Sony IMX149 sensor on board. In addition, it sports a dual flash on the back as well as a selfie camera flash. It is expected to hit the market in the coming days for a price of around $50.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: