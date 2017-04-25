AGM A8 3GB rugged device great discount: Get it for just $125.99 ($24 off)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

About 2 weeks ago, the IP68 certified AGM A8 with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage was available for just $129.99 thanks to the promo, offering a $20 discount off its normal price. With the great support of fans, today Aliexpress lowers the price of the device $4 more, down to just $125.99. This means that with just a fraction of the price similar devices cost, you have a week’s time to think about it. The promotion is valid from April 25th to May 1st. According to our information, after this promotion it’s probably going to be a long time until the next promo shows up.

The AGM A8 makes for a good choice for those looking for a budget-friendly handset, especially for a rugged one. It is not only IP68 certified but it also comes with a 5″ 720p display, Qualcomm 410 SoC, 4050mAh battery and a 13MP rear camera. Besides, it features Android 7.0 Nougat out of box and there are already some custom ROMs such as Lineage OS and Remix OS based on Android 7.0 available.

Remember, the deal ends on May 1st and after that you’ll need to wait a long time until the next promotion. To get the AGM A8 $24 off, just visit Aliexpress here.

