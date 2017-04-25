The Huawei P10 Lite Is Now Available in Blue (in Europe)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The Huawei P10 Lite, the smaller sibling to the P10 and P10 Plus flagships, was discreetly launched in Europe back in March and was already available for pre-order even before it was officially announced. While it was previously available in black and gold, Huawei is now making a blue version of the P10 Lite available in Europe.

The blue version of the P10 Lite, called Shimmer Blue, is the same as the blue version of the P10 and P10 Plus, which carries the same name. While the P10 Lite carries the same design as its bigger brothers, it comes with toned down specifications to make it cheaper including the removal of the dual camera system in exchange for a single 12-megapixel rear shooter.

It’s other specifications include a 5.2-inch full HD 1080p display, a Kirin 685 chipset, 4GB of RAM, an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, and a 3000mAh battery.

The P10 Lite is already available through online stores across Europe for around $370-$375.

