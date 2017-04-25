LeEco Le Max 2 models Flash Sale on TomTop

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

LeEco (former known as LeTv) may have big financial problems, but still manages to produce great devices with top of the line specs and build quality. One of them is last year’s LeEco Le Max 2 that is on offer on TomTop in three variations. There is the 4GB/64GB Silver Edition, the 6GB/128GB Silver Edition and the 6GB/64GB Gold Edition. There is no need for a coupon as the price is already reduced on all three of them. As you can see for yourself in the links above, the best Value-For-Money of all is the 6GB/128GB one that comes at $255.99 with free delivery.

Having a 5.7″ 2K display with almost no bezels on the right and left sides, it needs a monster of a chipset to manage it. And it is a monster as we are talking about last year’s flagship from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 820. In addition to the processor, LeEco Le Max 2 also has an OIS to stabilize the huge 21MP main camera. All these are powered by a 3100mAh battery that, considering the low consumption of the SD820, takes you through the day with ease.

Before buying the one you like most, you can read our full review of the device here.

