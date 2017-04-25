Megawheels TW01 wants to be the safest Hoverboard for you (video)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Megawheels has created a hoverboard that is suitable for both beginners and experienced hoverboard riders. Ok, not exactly a hoverboard as it doesn’t really hover above ground, but close enough. The company only recently started its production of it own products but they have been in the market for the past 12 years as an OEM/ODM manufacturer. Their simplistic board is both robust and easy to maintain. They took the currently working design on older popular hoverboards and improved upon the concept. You can check out their Megawheels Official website here as well as on AliExpress, Ebay and Amazon.

The Megawheels hoverboard is available in five different colors: black, white, red, blue or carbon fiber. The variety of colors makes it easy to personalize the hoverboard for your style. It is powered by Samsung Lithium-Ion batteries, while the fireproof casing provides extra safety. Also, the smart battery management optimizes power consumption giving the vehicle an estimated battery life of two to three hours.

Running on a two-wheeled vehicle, stabilization is of most importance. The stabilization is used to keep you level while riding on top of it. What’s more, the dual independent motor that is featured within the Megawheels hoverboard provides excellent maneuverability while steering it with your feet. Nevertheless, if you are a beginner, it is safe to say that you will crash this hoverboard at least once. The durable exterior keeps it intact and usable after multiple crashes as the Megawheels TW01 is assembled with ABS + PC material.

It is a fact that, as with most self-balancing scooters, this item isn’t cheap. But compared to the all-terrain hoverboards it is a bargain. Not only that, but if you live in Europe or the US, they have local warehouses, so import taxes is a thing of the past. Also, they have local service centers in Germany, Britain, Spain, Russia & USA to support you during the 1-Year warranty or later.

Overall, the Megawheels TW01 hoverboard is the best bang for your buck when looking for a board that is versatile for both experienced and beginning level riders. It has a top speed of 8 miles per hour and can carry you a range of up to 12 miles.

