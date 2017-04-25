UMIDIGI C Note survives a hard drop test, proves its tough metallic unibody(video+giveaway)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The sturdiness of a phone is something potential customers want to check before the actually give their money for one. It seems that UMIDIGI is well aware of that, and thus, they made a video showing how their latest product, UMIDIGI C Note, a premium built phone with full metallic unibody, can survive in different height drops that may likely occur during use. Well, seemingly they are testing by a guy who’s about 1.80 meters (5.9 ft) tall.

To demonstrate the build quality of UMIDIGI C Note, the company ran a drop test from various heights to concrete ground, one of the hardest surfaces available out there. How did it go? Watch the video below to find out.

In the video, you can see that the full metallic body of UMIDIGI C Note is still safe and sound even after dropping from 1.8 meters high. No serious damage was caused on C Note’s back, side, bottom and front, and it still functions as normal after the concrete strike. The metal unibody casing of the device proves to be rather durable and solid in surviving daily use accidents.

