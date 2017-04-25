Xiaomi and Google Come Together for New 360-Degree Camera

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Xiaomi sub-brand Yi has collaborated with Google to create a new 360-degree camera based on the latter’s Jump project. Called the Yi Halo, the 360-degree camera was designed and targeted at the professional VR market.

With a design that looks very much like something from a science fiction movie, the Yi Halo utilizes 17 different action cameras to take its 360-degree shots and video. It is capable of recording stereoscopic 360-degree videos at a maximum 8K resolution at 30 frames per second or 5.8K at 60 frames per second, both of which are well above the Yi Halo’s competitors.

Another of Yi’s cameras, the 4K+, is the only action camera capable of recording 4K video at 60 frames per second so it isn’t surprising that the Halo also has impressive capabilities.

The Yi Halo can be paired with a smartphone to transfer photos and videos as well as use the smartphone as a monitoring and control device. The camera weighs around 3.5kg and its battery can last up to 100 minutes of video recording.

RELATED: YI 4K+ Action Camera Offering 4K Video Recording @60FPS Launched in China

Since the Yi Halo is targeted at professionals who either want to work with high-quality, high-resolution 360-degree photo and video as well as VR, the price of the new 360-degree camera is expectedly expensive at $16,999. It will be available sometime in the summer.

(via)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: