Budget Huawei Smartphones Spotted on TENAA

The Huawei P10 and P10 Plus flagship smartphones have just recently launched and it looks like Huawei is already planning to launch a new budget smartphone, according to new listings on TENAA.

There are two listings, SLA-AL00 and SLA-TL10, showing that there will be two version of the same device. The listings show that the phone will measure 143.5 × 71 × 8.05 mm and weigh 145 grams. IT will also be available in gold, black, red, blue, and other color options.

The listing also shows that the new device will feature a 5-inch 720p display, a 1.4GHz quad-core processor (rumored to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 435), 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, 13-megapixel rear camera, a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, a 2920mAh battery, and Android 7.0.

There isn’t any information on the difference between the two version though but with the certification of the device already through TENAA, it won’t be long until we hear more official news about this new device.

