Maze Blade budget killer shows up in real photos and looks beautiful (photos)

You already know about the newly established company Maze and the two devices it announced. The Maze Alpha was the first one announced and it made a lot of noise in media as it will feature a tri-bezelless design just like Sharp Aquos and Xiaomi Mi Mix. And if Alpha is yet to be released, another device, the Maze Blade is already for sale for $139.99. Thus the nickname “Budget Killer” as it offers great specs for its price.

Today, Maze gave out some photos of the device in real life and it looks absolutely stunning. Borrowing many elements from Sony’s OmniBalance design philosophy as well as iPhone 5/5S, it looks much more expensive and luxurious than it really is. With both the front and the back panel covered in glass that meets the metal frame in a perfect way, it is definitely a “head-turner”.

The Maze Blade features the MTK6753 SoC along with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage. In addition, it sports a 5.5″ FHD display and a fingerprint sensor. On the battery department, things look good as well with a 3000mAh battery capacity. Also, it has a full metal unibody build and a dedicated app button that you can set it to launch your favorite app directly. Lastly, the camera carries a 13MP sensor that the company says shoots great photos.

It started the presale period with a reduced price of $129.99 and is now available for $139.99 on Gearbest. To learn more about the device and its full specs, you can visit the official product page here.

*To see photos in full resolution, click on them.

