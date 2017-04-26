OUKITEL K6000 Plus Gets 2 Hours Talk Time With 5 Minutes of Charging

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The OUKITEL K6000 Plus has just begun shipping and the company has just published a new video showing just how fast the new device charges.

In the video, the K6000 Plus is charged for five minutes after having only 1% power left and then a test call is made to see how long the phone will last. The phone was able to last about two hours, which is pretty impressive. This allows the K6000 Plus to be easily usable during emergencies when the user needs to make an important call.

The K6000 Plus was able to achieve this because of its 6,080mAh SCUD battery in combination with its pump-express flash charging IC and a 12V/2A flash charger.

The K6000 Plus’s other specifications include a MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. It’s also equipped with a 16-megapixel rear camera, an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, and Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box.

While the K6000 Plus is already available, OUKITEL is planning a flash sale on AliExpress for the device which brings the price of the K6000 Plus down to only $169.99.

