Android 7.1 for Elephone S7 is already in testing phase and will be released soon

How many times have you heard companies promising aftersales support for their devices and then forget all about it? Elephone was one of them some years ago but things have changed a lot since then. Right now, the company is one of the most consistent companies out there and keep providing updates and bug fixes for its devices. As one of its most popular model, Elephone S7 is almost ready to receive the update to Android 7.1, a lot sooner than many models from bigger companies.

As we speak, the engineering team is already testing the Android 7.1 update to optimize it as much as possible before releasing it. The update will come to your device via OTA update and it will bring many new and improved features, compared to Android 6.0 as well as performance bumps. Some of them are the following, with even bigger improvements waiting to be announced.

1. Circular icon

2. App Shortcuts for more convenient using

3. Commit Content API, more funny in communicating

4. Storage manager to help free up storage space

What features would you like to see in the next update? Let us know in the comments below. For more information on the Elephone S7, visit the product page here. And if you want to obtain it, you can find it on Gearbest, here.

