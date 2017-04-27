Blackview A9 Pro has the looks of a flagship for only $89.99

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Blackview A9 Pro was revealed about a month ago and immediately drew attention, mostly because of its incredible price. Devices with 2GB RAM are beginning to become the minimum for entry level devices and Blackview didn’t let any more time pass without introducing one such device.

Entry level price doesn’t always mean cheap build quality and low specs, especially when talking about Chinese manufacturers. And the A9 Pro justifies just that. It may hover just below the $90 margin but design, build quality and performance are of those of a higher category. It as a durable unibody design that both light and slim, considering the fact that it hosts a 3000mAh battery in a 5″ body. On the front, the Home Button is integrated like the iPhone 7 and Xiaomi Mi 5 giving it a clean look.

What’s more, Android 7.0 comes as a standard as well as the dual rear camera that sports an 8MP plus a 0.3MP sensor for taking nice photos with Bokeh effect. Below, you can see the full spec list of the Blackview A9 Pro.

Blackview A9 Pro specs

Display: 5”, 2.5D curved, AUO HD resolution 1280×720 pixels, RGB supported

Processor: MediaTek MT6737, Quad-core, 1.3GHz

GPU: MaliT720-Mp1

RAM: 2GB RAM

ROM: 16GB ROM

Camera : 2MP front camera, 8MP+0.3MP rear camera

Battery : BAK 3000mAh

Network : 4G LTE Android 7.0

OS : Android 7.0 OS

Rest : Dual SIM, dual standby, Fingerprint recognition in the front

Colors : Matte Black, Pearl White, Champagne Gold, Iron Blue

The device is already available on Aliexpress for $89.99 and you can find it here.

