The CHUWI Lapbook Is Priced at $349, Comes Out in May

Fans of CHUWI have been waiting for the company to release their previously announced laptop, the Lapbook, for a while now. And today, CHUWI has finally answered their call by announced not only the release month of the Lapbook but also its price. According to the announcement by CHUWI, the Lapbook will be released sometime next month and will be priced at only $349.

The Lapbook, which somewhat resembles Apple’s latest Macbook, features a 12.3-inch display with an unusual screen resolution of 2736 x 1824 pixels. It is powered by the new Intel Apollo Lake N3450 processor which features Intel’s 9th generation HD graphics. It also features 6GB of DDR3 RAM, 64GB of internal eMMC storage, and a 36.48Wh battery.

The Lapbook’s storage can be upgraded either via a micro SD card up to 128GB or an M2 SSD up to 256GB. Connectivity-wise, it features dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, one USB 3.0 port, one USB 2.0 port, one mini-HDMI port, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. The laptop, when closed, measures 300 x 223 x 16.7mm and weighs only 1442 grams.

As previously mentioned, the CHUWI Lapbook will be released sometime in May for a price of $349.

