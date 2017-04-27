Cubot Rainbow 2 drops as low as $64.99 for limited units on Gearbest

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Cubot Rainbow 2 news started emerging about 4 months ago and the release took place about 2 months ago. At the time, its presale price was $69.99 that later went up to its official $89.99. The device features a dual camera on the back with 2MP/13MP sensor combination. Also, the front camera is 5MP. Other than that, it sports a 5″ HD display and a 2350mAh battery under the hood. And as Chinese manufacturers continue to improve their software support, Android 7.0 will drive the dual shooter phone. The SoC that drives the Rainbow 2 is MT6580 backed by 1GB RAM and 16GB of storage. A minimum combination that promises to live up to your expectations.

Right now, there is a very limited offer for the Black version on Gearbest, just $64.99. This is even lower than the presale price two months back. If you are interested, it is a real bargain but you must hurry as it is valid for 30 units only. The price for the rest of the colors is unchanged, at $89.99.



