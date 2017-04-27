MGCOOL Explorer 1S head to head comparison with SJCAM SJ6 Legend

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

MGCOOL Explorer 1S is one of the most popular action camera models in the budget category and is capable of capturing 4K images and videos. SJCAM recently released SJ6 Legend with the capability to shoot 4K video. If you look at the specifications of both cameras, there are minor differences in display, battery and other parameters. Towards the end of this article, you will be in a position to decide which one you should buy.

Why choose MGCOOL Explorer 1S over SJ6 LEGEND?

MGCOOL Explorer 1S is priced aggressively at $79.99. Even though the retail price is $79.99, you will be able to buy the Explorer 1S at discounted price via Gearbest. On the contrary, SJ6 Legend costs almost double, at $159.

MGCOOL has applied a special drawing technology to the Explorer 1S, which not only gives a brilliant look but also provides adequate grip while shooting action sequences. When you look at the pricing factor, MGCOOL has a special advantage over not only SJ6 Legend but also other competing action cameras.

Display

Explorer 1S features a 2″ display with a resolution of 320×240 pixels. The SJ6 Legend, on the other hand, is equipped with a 2-inch ultra-responsive touch display on the rear. It also offers a 1″ front display. Adding the touch display helps you navigate and modify settings easier than without.

Performance

Both MGCOOL Explorer 1S and SJ6 Legend ship with Novatek NT96660 processor. Hence, you can expect same performance while capturing and rendering images and videos. Also, in Explorer 1S you are to extend the storage up to 64GB. Unfortunately, we don’t have any information about the maximum storage capacity of SJ6 Legend.

Camera

A Sony IMX078 sensor lies inside the Explorer 1S and provides can capture up to 20MB images starting from 5M. When it comes to the video, you can capture 4K videos @24fps.

Meanwhile, the SJ6 Legend features Panasonic MN34120PA sensor, which can capture 4K videos at 24fps.

In addition, the Explorer 1S provides support for 170-degree wide angle shooting and the SJ6 Legend offers 166-degree ultra wide angle capture. The Explorer 1S has a slight edge over SJ6 Legend.

Battery

MGCOOL Explorer 1S features a 1050mAh battery that gives up to 80 minutes on FHD video. Moreover, you will be able to quickly charge the action camera in less than 2 hours using the 5V/1A charger. The SJ6 Legend is close with a 1000mAh battery, slightly less than 1S.

Other features

MGCOOL Explorer 1S has integrated water-resistant technology with up to 30m as well as camera timer, slow motion, anti-shake technology alongside with Auto Focus and Car mode.

The SJ6 Legend on the other hand, offers gyro stabilization, remote control, FPV including dashcam mode and water-resistant capability.

Verdict

MGCOOL Explorer 1S seems somewhat better than SJ6 Legend on paper. Firstly, it is priced 50% lesser than SJ6 Legend. What’s more, it provides image capturing up to 20MB and 170-degree wide angle instead of only up to 16MB in SJ6 Legend. Moreover, the camera provides support for capturing images via 170-degree wide angle technology.

If the touch display is not a big factor for you, then MGCOOL Explorer 1S will save you valuable hard-earned money in your quest for a digital action camera.

