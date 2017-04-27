Nomu holds a Big Facebook Event to celebrate its great sales

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

To celebrate a quickly increasing sale volume Nomu will hold a big event to reward its fans. The event will take place in two rounds, from April 27th to May 19th with the first round beginning tomorrow until May 10th. The second round dates from May 12th to May 19th. Winners will be selected from both rounds. In each round, there will be 3 winners. The 1st will be awarded with $100, the 2nd will get $80 and the last one will win $50. Also, winners will only be selected from people who finish all following 3 steps and get no less than 20 shares from friends.

1st Round Rules of Nomu Facebook Event

1) Like NOMU Facebook Page

2) Like and Share this event post to your own timeline, and get shares from your friends. More shares you get, you are more likely to win! (Important)

3) Subscribe to NOMU Official YouTube Channel

4) The first round will end on 12:00pm (Beijing time) May 10th. Before the deadline, you should upload pictures to show how many shares you get from your friends via the comment function of this event post

Nomu Mobile is a specialized manufacturer of rugged phones with more than 9 years of experience in China. They only produce rugged devices that aim to be the best ones. At this moment, the company has 3 models available for every taste.

Nomu S10: IP68 Certified tri-proof Smartphone with big battery and cool design



Nomu S20: IP68 Certified tri-proof Smartphone with the slimmest body and a decent storage

Nomu S30: IP68 Certified Helio P10 tri-proof Smartphone with highest specs and ultra-nice design among rugged phones.



For detailed information on all models, you can visit the official webpage of Nomu, here.

