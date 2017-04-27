Oukitel U11 Plus full specs released, has 4GB RAM on board

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Recent Oukitel devices managed to impress audience with several features. The newest of them, the Oukitel U11 Plus, is now launching outside China and represents another step forward with the flagship specs it features. It sports dual 16MP camera lenses (one on the front, one at the back), 3700mAh big battery, 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

U11 Plus is a 5.7″ FHD display 4G device with Asahi glass(TP). It runs Android 7.0 OS and along with the powerful MTK6750T Octa-core processor and 3700mAh big battery it offers great performance throughout the day. According to the company, the device will go on presale in early May. Below you can see the full spec list.

Oukitel U11 Plus Basic Specs

Color: White, Black

Dimensions & Weight: 154.1*79.4*8.3mm, 209.6gr

OS: Android 7.0 Nougat

Chipset: MT6750T Octa-core 1.5GHz

Memory: 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, 128GB microSD

Screen: Asahi glass, 5-point multi touch

Build: aluminum alloy frame, poly-carbonated cover

Battery: 3700mAh Li-ion, 5V/1.5A quick charger

Display

Size: 5.7 inch FHD

Resolution: 1920*1080

Cameras

Primary: 13.0MP (16MP interpolated), LED flash

Secondary: 13.0MP (16MP interpolated) LED flash

Connectivity

Network: GSM: 850/900/1800/1900MHz; WCDMA: 900/2100MHz

SIM Card: 2 nano SIM, or 1 nano sim + 1 TF card

Rest: 802.11a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS/AGPS/GLONASS, Hotknot, Micro USB, 3.5mm jack, FM radio

Sensors: Fingerprint sensor/ hall sensor/ notification LED/ Gravity sensor/ proximity sensor/ Light sensor

U11 Plus has pretty much everything you’d expect from a smartphone. Two good cameras, large 5.7″ FHD display and a big battery. Oukitel considers it to be one of the best looking and best made smartphones on the market (at any price range) and the feature set is great. It certainly should be on your shortlist. Detailed information will be released on Oukitel’s official website soon.

