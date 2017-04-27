UMIDIGI C Note New Drop Test Video Shows Off Phone’s Durability in Real Life

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

UMIDIGI recently released a drop test video showing off the durability of its C Note smartphone when dropped from different heights. Today, the company released another drop test video that simulates several real-life situations when a user could accidentally drop their phone.

The simulated situations include accidentally dropping the phone as the user pulls something else out of their pocket, dropping the phone while in a rush, dropping the phone after getting startled, knocking it off the edge of a table, and more.

In all the tests, the UMIDIGI C Note easily survives without any serious damage, which was expected given its performance in the company’s last drop test video for the device.

RELATED: UMIDIGI C Note survives a hard drop test, proves its tough metallic unibody(video+giveaway)

The UMIDIGI C Note is currently already available for pre-order at several online retailers and the company is also running a giveaway for the device on the UMIDIGI official website, which you can check out here.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: