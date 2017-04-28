Elephone P8 Mini will hit the market soon, features a big front camera

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Elephone has a bunch of devices planned for this year, with each one targeting to satisfy different users’ tastes. One of them is Elephone P8 Mini, the small member of the P8 Series, with the rest being P8 and P8 Lite. As you can guess by its name, it has a smaller than usual 5″ FHD display, differentiating itself from the 5.5″ monsters that have conquered the market. Smaller display doesn’t necessarily mean weak performance.

The ELephone P8 Mini features MT6750 octa-core SoC along with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. On the back of the all metal body, lies a fingerprint sensor and a dual camera module. The main camera has a 13MP sensor and the secondary a 3MP one. It will probably be used to measure depth of field for impressive photos with Bokeh effect. Even more interesting is the front camera choice. Intended for beautiful selfies, it features a 16MP sensor auto-beautify function.

Elephone P8 Mini will come in different colors and in the photos you can see some prototype devices in Elegant Black, Noble Red Wine and Lovely Blue color. Which is your favorite? When it comes out, it will make a perfect companion for all of you that prefer smaller devices over huge phablets. For the time being, there on further information on the price. What’s your guess? To learn more about P8 Mini and other future devices, visit Elephone’s device calendar here.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: