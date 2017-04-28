Hafury Mix will be the second device from Hafury targeting entry-level users

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

After the successful launch of Hafury Umax, the first device of the Cubot subsidiary company, new information say that a second one is coming pretty soon. Hafury strikes the iron while its hot and plans to release Hafury Mix in May. Hafury Mix will be an entry-level mobile phone equipped with MediaTek MT6580, Android 7.0, 1GB of RAM and 16GB of the internal storage. it also sports a 5MP sensor for the front camera and 13MP for the rear camera . the battery is 2600mAh, which should be enough for one day before running out.

Instead of having a big display like the Umax, Hafury Mix is a 5″ display phone with two color options available: Gold and Black. Oddly enough, there is no white version, maybe it will be announced later. With the Body being rounded and sides curved, it should be easy to manage with just one hand. We expect it to be priced very low, considering the fact that even entry-level devices start adopting 2GB of RAM. To keep up with news and information about Hafury and its products, you can visit their official website here.

