HTC U 11 Trailer Shows That Squeezing is Natural

The official unveiling of HTC’s next flagship, the U 11, is only a few weeks away on May 16. And the company has just released a new teaser trailer for the device that, weirdly enough, highlights one of the device’s unique features.

The video shows several objects being squeezed including half a lemon, a soap-soaked sponge, a bottle of honey, a ketchup container, and more. The message the company is trying to convey with the video is that the motion of squeezing is a common and natural occurrence, making the U 11’s new feature make more sense.

The feature is the ability to interact with the HTC U 11 just by pressing (or squeezing) the sides of the device. Popular smartphone information leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) previously tweeted a leaked video showcasing an example of how this feature works.

RELATED: The HTC U Will Launch as The HTC U 11 and Will Come in Five Colors

It will be interesting to see just how many functions users will be able to perform with the new feature and if people find it natural or more troublesome in everyday use. We’ll just have to wait and see just what HTC has in store with the U 11 and its new feature.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: