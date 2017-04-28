Maze announces another device: Maze Comet mammoth battery smartphone

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

With one device already on the market (Maze Blade) and another impressive tri-bezel-less Maze Alpha on its way, one would think that they are enough for a newly established company. But it seems that Maze thinks otherwise and is getting ready to release its third device that will come after the Alpha. Its name will be Maze Comet and will join other devices in the mammoth battery segment.

Of course, its killer feature will be its huge 6000mAh battery that is expected to give the device an excellent battery performance. But the rest of its specs shouldn’t be any less good. It will sport a 5.5″ FHD display as well as a dual rear camera setup for all of shutterbugs out there. Besides that, Maze Comet will run Android N out of box. This means even longer battery life as Google’s latest OS support longer standby time and more fluent user experience.

There is no further information on the rest of the hardware or its pricing, but we expect to find out soon. If you are interested in learning more about the company and its devices, just visit the Official Website here.

