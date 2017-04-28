Meizu E2 Gets Over 3 Million Registrations in Just 48 Hours

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Meizu announced the China-exclusive E2 budget smartphone just two days ago and opened registrations for the device soon after. Today, just around 48 hours since the signs-ups for the new device were opened, the number of registrations has reached over 3 million.

And with a price tag of only 1,299 Yuan for the cheaper variant and 1,599 Yuan for the higher-end variant, it isn’t surprising that the phone has received so much attention from consumers.

The Meizu E2 features a full metal body with rounded edges, a 5.5-inch full HD 1080p display, and a home button fingerprint sensor. The rear of the device features a 13-megapixel rear camera with PDAF and a quad LED two-color flash while the front is equipped with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Internally, the E2 is powered by a 2.35GHz MediaTek Helio P20 processor coupled with an ARM Mali-T880 graphics chip. Aside from the device’s built-in storage, users can also expand the E2’s storage via microSD card (up to 128GB). It is also equipped with a 3400mAh battery.

Connectivity-wise, the E2 supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, and a micro-USB port. There’s also a 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom of the device.

As previously mentioned, The Meizu E2 comes in two variants with the two differing only in RAM and storage. The cheaper variant is equipped with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage while the more expensive variant comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

