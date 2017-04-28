MGCOOL introduces the new “Sharkeye” feature In Explorer Pro

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

MGCOOL Explorer Pro was launched recently with support for 4K video shooting at 30 fps, Allwinner V3 processor and Sony IMX179 sensor. The main highlight of MGCOOL Explorer Pro is the integration of a new “Sharkeye “ feature. When you are capturing an image or video via sport camera, you need to pay importance to distortion. Otherwise, the captured content will be blurred and shaky.

MGCOOL has employed a “Sharkeye” lens, which is capable of delivering distortion-free 4K images and videos using 170-degree wide angle lens, which is not found in any other competing cameras. Even the SJ6 Legend worth $159 doesn’t ship with such a lens. If you look at the competing action cameras, they will ship with conventional lens. However, the 6G Sharkeye lens technology that comes with MGCOOL Explorer Pro helps you stay one step ahead by capturing brilliant images and visuals with enhanced light transmission and color revivification.

The main purpose of the Sharkeye lens is to enhance the distortion correction capability. With 6G Sharkeye wide-angle HD lens, the total amount of light entering into the sensor will increase and the distortion will be reduced to a great extent. On the specifications front, the MGCOOL Explorer Pro features a 2″ display, 64GB storage expansion, Sony IMX179 Sensor, 30m waterproof, 13m Wi-Fi and 1050mAh battery.

MGCOOL has infused the feature for the first time after the company launched a series of action cameras, which got great reviews from its users. If you have any doubts, you can see the boat image, which compares a picture captured using MGCOOL Explorer Pro and a conventional action camera without Sharkeye. You can learn more about Explorer Pro in the official product page here. For other news about MGCOOL, visit their official Facebook page.

