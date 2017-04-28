The Moto C Draws Closer to Launch As It Gets Bluetooth SIG Certification

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Motorola has been quite successful in the budget smartphone market, with its Moto G and Moto E. This year, the company is expected to launch a new line of budget smartphones called the Moto C. While the device isn’t official yet and there’s no word yet on when the company plans to launch it, it recently received its Bluetooth SIG certification as well as its FCC clearance, hinting that the device is slowly drawing closer to an official unveiling or launch.

Listed with the model number XT1750 in its Bluetooth SIG and FCC certificates, previous leaks and rumors have claimed that the new Moto C will feature an octa-core MediaTek 6580 chipset, 2GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage, and a 2350mAh battery. It is also expected to run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. Additionally, another model with the designation XT1754, rumored to be a more powerful Moto C variant called the Moto C Plus, will be powered by a MediaTek 6737 processor.

Hopefully more information on the upcoming device will be revealed in the coming weeks. Last year, the Moto G and the Moto E was announced in May and July, respectively, so we might see Moto C announcement in the coming months if last year’s announcement dates are anything to go by.

