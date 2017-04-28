Vkworld New Stone V3 is a Feature Phone with a smartphone camera

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Despite the many similarities you may see between the old and the new Vkworld V3, the upgraded version of the popular device has many improvements from outside to inside. The biggest improvement is the camera. Vkworld upgraded the camera to 2MP and added tons of settings to it, making the camera more like a smartphone camera.

Vkworld V3 camera features

Picture size: from 2048*1536 to 240*320

Night mode

Brightness adjustment

Contrast adjustment

Exposure bias

Animation frames

Continuous shooting

White balance

Delay

As you can see, you can now adjust many factors in the camera. And with the 2MP sensor, the picture is much clearer than any other feature phone. Vkworld hopes that even elderly people can enjoy good pictures. Apart from the improved camera, the device has many other improvements to brag about.

Vkworld V3 improvements

Update to IP68 water-proof dust-proof

New design and new color

New BOX speaker, much louder and clearer

Stronger LED light

Bigger keyboard and font

Enhanced rubber exterior

Support up to 15 languages

Support 3 SIM cards, triple standby

High-quality ear piece and micro phone from South Korea

In addition, Vkworld is going to host its last V3 promotion on AliExpress with a price of only $19.79 and limited quantity. A great price for the New Stone V3. After the promotion, the price will go back to $32.99 and $35.99. The promotion starts at 09:00(GMT+0) Apr 28. You can find it here. Just make sure to buy the right model, as there are many copycats out there.

