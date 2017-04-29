Geotel Amigo first introduction in 3D rendering video

Geotel Amigo is just around the corner and today, the company uploaded a first 3D rendering video on its YouTube channel. Amigo is another well equipped smartphone from Geotel that we have only seen on photos. And it may be just a rendering video, but it gives us a good idea on how the device will look in real life.

The Geotel Amigo features MT6753 SoC clocked at 1.5GHz along with 3GB RAM to make multitasking a piece of cake. As for storage, it features 32GB of internal memory which can be extended with an extra 256GB via microSD card. All of the above, are powered by a 3000mAh battery which should give it more than a day of juice.

Design-wise, it features a full metal body with fingerprint sensor on the back. Unlike the vast majority of devices nowadays, it sports a 5.2″ 2.5D. The rear camera has a 13MP sensor with PDAF while the front one has a 5MP sensor.

Although there’s no confirmation on the launch price of the Amigo, it should be available in the market with competitive price. For more information, you can visit Geotel’s official site here.

