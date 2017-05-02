5 in 1 Outdoor Survival Gear Escape Paracord Bracelet has got your back when out in the wild

Everybody has seen or know MacGyver and always wanted to be able to do the incredible things he did to get out of difficult situations. Well, don’t be disappointed as everything can become easier with the 5 in 1 Paracord survival bracelet.

It is s essential for all camping, outdoor and wilderness adventures. Paracord survival bracelet increases survival chances by providing substantial help when you need it. An emergency kit or gear that you can take with you without packing heavy items or worrying about it getting lost as you have it on you at all times.

5 in 1 Survival Bracelet Features

– Survival whistle on the buckle

– Flint / Fire Starter

– Scraper can be used as a knife

– Compass: Never lose your direction

– Whistle: Used for signalling help

– Unraveled paracord string: Essential for tying down and securing camping equipment or gear

– Stylish design for everyday use

– Ideal accessory for camping, boating, hunting, hiking, and other outdoor activities

You can get it for only $1.49 on Hamish by using coupon APRILNEW15 during checkout. The coupon expires on May 24.

