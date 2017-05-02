Elephone informs us about its product Series naming while taking reservations for Elephone P8

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Elephone may be is on its way to releasing more interesting products in 2017 but there are many people out there that don’t know the way product names are chosen and what those letters in every Elephone model stands for. So today, the company makes an introduction to its main product Series for 2017 and as you can see, every letter has is there for a reason.

Elephone Product Naming

X Series: Elephone flagship series, balance of design and high-end specs. Who says that good looks don’t match with high-end specs?

P series: High-end Series. High-end specs combined with affordable price and good design. This is the company’s most popular series.

S series: Design-oriented Series. Best choice for design junkies. Beautiful appearance and mid-to-high specs.

C and A Series: The budget Series. Aiming at the budget category, C and A Series are affordable but at the same time powerful.

Which series is your favorite one?

In the meantime, Elephone P8 which is equipped with 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage will start its reservations tomorrow. More information can be found here.

