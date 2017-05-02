A first look at MGCOOL’s Explorer 2 Voice Control function Demo (video)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

While we are waiting for the MGCOOL Explorer 2 to hit the market, the company is still trying to polish the last details in order to start the production of the new action camera. Although many doubt that the company will release a product like that and assume that it’s just marketing tricks in order to draw attention, today we have a demo video showing the Voice Control function on an engineering model of Explorer 2.

So, MGCOOL has released an engineering sample video, which showcases a glimpse of the voice control functionality. In the video, you can directly view the display in action with various functions on all four sides. Initially, the user prompts the camera to start capturing video with the command “Video Start”. You can immediately see the timer on the top right side start counting. When the user says “Stop Video”, the recording stops.

Moreover, when the user says “Wi-Fi On” you can see activation of Wireless connectivity with relevant SSID and Password on the display. You can also view the strength of Wireless connectivity on the far left. Towards, the end of the video, the Wi-Fi connectivity will be disabled using command “Wi-Fi Off”. There are not any other commands demonstrated, but we believe that MGCOOL wants to leave more mystery for their new monster.

With MGCOOL Explorer 2, you will be able to interact effectively with your sport camera using voice similar to Cortana in Windows 10. You will be able to perform basic functions using just your voice, completely hands-free.

