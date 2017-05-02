Mother’s Day celebration promotions on Banggood are here

Mother’s Day may be almost two weeks away, on May 14, but Banggood has already began its promotional campaign so that you can get your mother her gift just in time. Of course, Banggood has the luxury to do so as it is one of the largest online retailers that don’t sell just tech products.

So, apart from the categories that include smartphones and tablets, there are two more that contain clothes, jewelry, home appliances, products for housekeeping as well as gardening and kitchen tools. Also, there are smart home devices as every woman wants her household to operate as much autonomously as possible. Less work for her.

In addition to the discounted prices on many products, Banggood gives you the chance to win one of the three gifts available. All you have to do, is comment on the forum post here that is dedicated on Mother’s day and you could win either, Cube iWork10 Ultimate tablet, H96 RK3229 TV Box or Digoo DG-M1X Mini Wired IP Camera. The winners will be announced on May 18. To see the whole collection of offers, just go to this page.

