OUKITEL Officially Starts U16 Max World Premiere Sale, Priced at $119.99

Last month, OUKITEL officially released its U16 Max through its official store in partnership with AliExpress. But starting today until May 9, the company is holding the U16 Max World Premiere Sale, making the device available through several online retailers including GearBest at a sale price of $119.99.

The OUKITEL U16 Max features a 6-inch 720 JDI display, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a MediaTek MT6753 octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, a 13-megapixel rear camera, a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, dual SIM support, a 4000mAh battery, and Android 7.0 Nougat.

The U16 Max is available in both gray or gold color options. As previously mentioned, the U16 Max will be on sale from May 2 to May 9 for $119.99, a 15% discount from its original price of $139.99.

