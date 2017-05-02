Samsung Finally Announces Pricing of Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus in Hong Kong

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus in Hong Kong last week but did not announce the price of the new flagships. Today, the company has finally released how much the new devices will cost in Hong Kong.

According to the announcement, the Hong Kong version of the Galaxy S8, which comes with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and dual SIM support, will be priced at HK$5698.

As for Galaxy S8 Plus, which is available in both its 4GB+64GB dual SIM and 6GB+128GB dual SIM variants, will be priced at HK$6398 and HK$6998, respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus is scheduled for release in Hong Kong on May 25, 2017.

(source)

