On Teclast Super May Party on Banggood you could end up with a Windows tablet for $1

After two big brand sales from Teclast on Gearbest and Aliexpress, it is time for another great cooperation between the tablet maker and Banggood. As the ones before, almost all models of Teclast are available plus, there will be Snap Up deals running that give you the chance to buy a Windows tablet for only $1.

Of course, the big star of the sale is Teclast Tbook 16. The dual-boot (Windows 10, Android 6.0) tablet is a monster with Intel X7 Z8750 CPU along with a whooping 8GB of RAM. Also, its features 64GB of storage and a kickstand just like Microsoft Surface to adjust it to your needs. As for the display, it is an 11.6″ FHD display and there is also a USB-Type C port onboard.

As for the rest of the devices, there are models for every taste. We’ll just mention that the cheapest one is Teclast P89H which runs on Android 6.0 OS for $62.95. In addition, there is there super affordable Teclast X80 Power with 8″ FHD display and dual-boot OS that you can find for just $93.49 by using coupon b3d2f0 during checkout. This is almost $17 off its original price.

To see the whole list of eligible devices, just visit the promotion page here.

