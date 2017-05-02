UMIDIGI G 4G is an iPhone 7 that costs just $80!

Smartphones these days are looking alike in one way or another, and iPhone is seemingly the most popular target of those copycats, a lot of them can be found in the market. For those who are fond of iPhone yet not having enough budget, it’s not a bad idea to buy an iPhone copy phone for alternative, especially when it’s only for $80.

Here comes a new member of the iPhone clone club, the beautifully built and crafted Android version of iPhone, the UMIDIGI G, which supports 4G LTE and Android 7.0 out-of-box for only $80.

UMIDIGI G nails the iPhone aesthetic, it is a conscious device that focused a great deal on the design. The sheeny metallic matte black color on iPhone is recreated by a new way of polycarbonate polishing technique on UMIDIGI G, thus generating a very similar metallic touch feeling but at a mere 135.5g, offering a very comfortable lightweight grip.

At $80 price range, you won’t find another phone having a flagship-level front touch ID and many details well put like the UMIDIGI G. Apart from the iPhone aesthetics, the G injects the minimalism in aspects of use and design, making a lite and smooth using experience available.

Presale subscription for UMIDIGI G starts today (2nd May) for $79.99. For more details just head to the reservation page.

