Vernee Thor E claims to achieve 3 days of usage and 30 days of standby

After waiting for almost 2 months, Vernee is about to launch the small body, battery monster – Vernee Thor E. According to the official information, the device can provide 3 days of normal use and 30 days of standby! Belonging to the successful Thor Series, Thor E is the second upcoming smartphone of Vernee in 2017.

In MWC 2017, Vernee showed the prototype of this device that comes with a 5.0″ display, 5020mAh huge battery inside an unbelievably 8.2mm thin body. It will come with MT6737 SoC accompanied by 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage and 9V2A quick charger.

According to the recent leaks the Vernee Thor E will sport an E-ink screen as the key feature to provide long battery life. E-ink displays don’t use LED backlighting, thus making them extremely power efficient. If this rumor will prove true, remains to be found. To learn more new about Vernee devices, you can follow their Twitter account here or visit their Official Website.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: