Xiaomi Xiaofang Smart IP WiFi Camera lowest price is on Gearbest (coupon)

As you all know, Xiaomi is not just smartphones and tablets. Being active in at least 70 start-ups in China, its product range is incredible. One of them, is the Xiaomi Xiaofang Smart IP Camera, a 1080p capable device that weighs just 100g and is shaped like a cube measuring 5cm on all sides. The camera sits on an extendible base that can be propped up to increase its height or lowered to flush with the body. As for the specs, it has a 1/2.7” CMOS sensor that records in full HD with support for 8x digital zoom. In addition, it features night vision enhancement technology allowing it to pick up objects up to 9 meters away.

The camera sports an IR-Cut dual filters which keeps out disturbing infrared light out of the sensor during the day. Also, this little square-shaped device has a 110° wide-angle lens that can record time-lapse videos. There is also a built-in motion and sound detector. As a part of Xiaomi’s smart home product, it can pair with the smoke and CO (Carbon Monoxide) detector in the home alerting the owner of the house via a dedicated sound.

