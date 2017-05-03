Blackview A9 Pro dual camera performs incredibly against iPhone 7 Plus(video)

Blackview released its first dual camera device just recently and is already on the market for a sub-$100 price which is awesome. It may not be the best phone around but the company has done a good job regarding photography. To prove that, Blackview uploaded a video today showing the camera performance in various places both indoors and outdoors. Surprisingly, the dual camera setup does a really good job competing against iPhone 7 Plus.

Sure, iPhone is better, but is it 10 times better? Because the A9 Pro is 10 times cheaper. See for yourselves in the following video. And in the sample photos at the end of the article.

The A9 Pro features a 5″ AUO display with 720p resolution and 2.5D curved glass on top. In addition, the MT6737 SoC is onboard along with 2GB RAM and 16GB of storage. The front camera sports a 2MP sensor while the dual rear camera has an 8MP as well as a 0.3MP sensor from Samsung. Impressive is the battery capacity, as it is a 3000mAh one fit in a 5″ display device. Also, it features a fingerprint sensor and comes with Android 7.0 preinstalled. You can find it on Gearbest.

