MGCOOL announces that the Explorer Pro global spot sale will start on May 11

Many thought that MGCOOL wanted to create a hype by announcing MGCOOL Explorer Pro action camera recently, but they couldn’t be more wrong. The company went on and announced on Facebook that the global spot sale will kick start at 15:00 GMT+8, May 11. You will be able to buy the premium MGCOOL Explorer Pro camera in Black and Silver color starting May 11 at an unbeatable price of $39.99.

The company has established partnership with leading e-commerce retailers such as Gearbest, Coolicool, Banggood and Geekbuying for the first-ever global spot sale for its MGCOOL Explorer Pro. The sale event will conclude on May 31. However, if you are interested, you should consider buying sooner that that as it is possible that it will go out of stock due to heavy demand.

On the specifications front, the MGCOOL Explorer Pro features a 2″ display, Allwinner V3 processor, Sony IMX179 sensor and a Sharkeye 170-degree wide angle lens. With support for H.264 compression, you will be able to capture 4K videos at 30fps including several other options. When it comes to the imaging, you will be able to capture up to 16MB images starting from 2MB. MGCOOL Explorer Pro also includes an integrated 13m WiFi module, controlling via smartphone app and 30m waterproof capability. The 1050mAh battery is capable of delivering 100 minutes of 4K video recording. To work with the action camera, you need to insert 64GB microSD card.

That said, MGCOOL Explorer Pro will be available from May 11 to 31 at an unbeatable price of $39.99 as part of the global spot sale. The cost will increase to $69.99 after June 1. You can find more info here.

