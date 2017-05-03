Xiaomi mijia 1080p camera flash sale on Gearbest for $37.99

Xiaomi is not just a smartphone manufacturer. During the seven years of its existence, the company has evolved from a startup Chinese smartphone maker to a brand whose products are found in every smart home segment. To achieve that, Xiaomi started investing in subsidiary brands for various smart home products such as Mi Purifier, Mi Powerbank, etc. As a result, the company grew into one of the biggest tech names in China. That said, only a handful of their products are actually manufactured by them. In fact, a majority of the Xiaomi Mi branded products in the market are made by third party companies such as Mijia. The same goes for the Xiaomi Mijia 1080p IP camera that is on Flash sale by Gearbest for the incredible price of $37.99. You can find it in the link below.

Xiaomi Mijia Main Features

1080P resolution: 1080P high definition resolution brings you a clearer and more natural images

4 times digital amplifying technology: Shows more details of the area

130 degrees super wide angle: Covers more areas; With LDC technology, reduce the distortion

6 optical lens, F2.0 aperture: Improve the definition for a high image quality even in low light conditions

IR LEDs: 11 940nm non-polluting IR LEDs for night vision, you can see your baby clearly at midnight

Cloud storage service: Cloud storage is safer for usage

Environmental material: Adopts high quality environmental material, more durable and good heat dissipation

APP: Please scan the QR code and download the APP “Xiaomi Ants Xiaoyi Smart Camera” in APP store

