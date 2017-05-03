xWatch EX18 is out and already available on Giztop for just $19.99

Last week, we finally learned about the specs of the mystery smartwatch from xWatch that appeared online about a month ago. The new model, xWatch EX18, sports a modern design with more than enough features that makes it a bargain if you think about its price. Price was the only thing missing from the equation but now that EX18 is officially sold on Giztop, we know that too. And is awesome as always happens with xWatch devices.

The sports watch comes at only $19.99 and it is available now. The killer feature undoubtedly is the battery life. Using a low power consumption display, it reaches 8 months of normal use. In addition, it is IP67 certified which means that it can withstand 5 ATM of pressure.

For the time being, it is available in black strap as well as in silver stainless steel strap but more colors should be available soon. If you want to buy a low-cost smartwatch with great battery life, now is your chance. Just go to the product page found just below.

