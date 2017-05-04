Cubot to enter the Spanish market more dynamically after great response to a promotional activity

Cubot recently released Cubot Rainbow 2, the dual camera smartphone that was welcome with great reviews from the public and media. To promote Rainbow in the Spanish market, the company partnered with the famous Youtuber topesdegama and the response was astonishing. More than 500k people joined the giveaway activity, something that convinced Cubot to pay more attention to this market. For that reason, from now on there will be greater promotion and activities for the market in Spain for Rainbow 2 as well as other future devices.

The device features a dual camera on the back with 2MP/13MP sensor combination. Also, the front camera is 5MP. Other than that, it sports a 5″ HD display and a 2350mAh battery under the hood. And as Chinese manufacturers continue to improve their software support, Android 7.0 will drive the dual shooter phone. The SoC that drives the Rainbow 2 is MT6580 backed by 1GB RAM and 16GB of storage.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: