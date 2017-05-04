OPPO R11 Leaked in TV Commercial

A TV commercial for the rumored OPPO R11 was leaked today, finally confirming the name of the upcoming device as well as several of its rumored features.

The video reveals that the R11 will definitely feature a dual rear camera system, a first for the company’s R-system smartphones. It also reveals that the device will be available in at least two color options – Pink and Gold.

The commercial also confirms that the R11 will feature a physical home button which can be safely assumed to also house its fingerprint sensor, given that no fingerprint sensor can be seen on the rear of the device.

Earlier leaks have also confirmed that the R11 will feature a include a 20-megapixel front-facing camera, a 5.5-inch full HD 1080p display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.

With all these leaks coming out and a TV commercial already prepared for release, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if OPPO officially unveiled the device within the next few days or couple of weeks.

