Oukitel is releasing the world’s first quad-camera smartphone: Oukitel U22

As we are more and more relying on our mobile phones to take photos, our needs for mobile cameras are much stricter and critical. To satisfy the needs for mobile phone photography, smartphones with dual-lens rear camera, or with dual-lens front cameras are joining the market. Oukitel launched the super cost-effective dual-lens rear camera smartphone U20 plus at the end of 2016. Now, they are ready to surprise the world by releasing the world’s first quad-camera Oukitel U22 with dual-lens on front and dual-lens on the back.

U22 will feature dual-lens camera and flash light both on the front and back. The primary camera will be placed on the top left corner of the back and it will sport an 8.0MP (interpolated to 13MP) sensor while the secondary sensor will be a 2MP one for Bokeh effect. On the front, U22 features a 5MP(interpolated to 8MP) sensor for selfies and a 2MP secondary camera to highlight your beauty. What’s more, U22 is the first device from Oukitel that sports a flash light for the front camera. All these arrangements allow for a high user experience both for taking photos and selfies. The company, promises that the camera software will be optimized for optimum shooting quality.

From the photo, we can see that the display is adopts 2.5D glass to make it soft and rounded. It also gets a fingerprint sensor on the back. As the world’s first quad-camera smartphone, U22 is creative and anticipated. According to the development team, U22 will be available in 3 colors: Jet Black, Pearl White and Champagne Gold. It is going on presale in mid-May.

