Ulefone shows the Touch ID sensor production test of Power 2 (video)

Stepping away from what has become a standard in Android smartphones, Ulefone chose to place the fingerprint sensor of the Power 2 mammoth battery device on the front instead of the back. Being on the front, it is easier to use and thus, it is used more times in a day than if it was on the front. But how accurate is it? Ulefone has made a test video to show what it can do.

Adopting mature solutions, the fingerprint scanner on Ulefone Power 2 has been very responsive. In the video by Ulefone, they made a test of display unlock for 100 times without a single failure. Though placed where the home button should be, the fingerprint scanner can not be pressed actually, so it does not serve as a home button. Instead, it can be set as the the back key, camera shutter, answer key, and so on. Of course you can record up to 5 different fingerprints, each for a specific purpose.

Ulefone Power 2 packs a 6050mAh battery, MTK6750T 1.5GHz chipset, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage. It’s display is a 5.5″ FHD one and the cameras are 16MP/13MP, back and front respectively. From May 5th to May 10th, there will be a group deal on Aliexpress where the device will be sold for $167.39 with $40 worth of accessories as gifts. The shop has stocked enough items so there will be no delay in shipment. You can find the deal here. Don’t forget, tomorrow is the starting day of the promotion.

