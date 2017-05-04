Vkworld S3 will feature Philips speaker and Sony 1.4μm sensor for $50 only
Vkworld is not only about simple, rugged phones but also about smartphones with a great value for money ratio. One of them will be Vkworld S3 that will hit the market soon. Following the trend of the last two years, it will come in two versions, one low-end and one high-end. The low-end version will be launched in May with a price of about $50 (probably lower than $50). The phone will focus on design and multimedia performance.
To make a difference in sound, Vkworld equips the S3 with a Philips speaker, which is rare for a smartphone. The speaker integrates with many advanced audio technologies, making Vkworld S3 more competitive in market.
Vkworld S3 Philips Speaker features
- Power: 3.6W, much higher than other smartphone speakers
- Philips deep-bass technology
- Dolby surrounding mode
Noise reduction
- Noise level: -92.1dB
- Dynamic range: 97.7dB
- Total harmonic distortion: 0.0019%
- Intermodulation distortion: 0.0057%
- Stereo separation: -86.2dB
Moreover, Vkworld S3 will carry a Sony IMX149 sensor, a decent sensor for an entry-level device. The sensor size is 1/3.2″ and the pixel size is 1.4μm, close to the size of the sensor in Galaxy S8. That said, we expect to see good low light performance.
Vkworld S3 main specs
- 5.5″ IPS display
- Sony IMX149 main camera
- OV 5MP front camera
- 2800mAh battery
- 1GB/2GB RAM plus 8GB/16GB versions
- Micro SD card expansion
- Dual SIM support
- Android 7.0
Release date: May
