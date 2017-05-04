Vkworld S3 will feature Philips speaker and Sony 1.4μm sensor for $50 only

Vkworld is not only about simple, rugged phones but also about smartphones with a great value for money ratio. One of them will be Vkworld S3 that will hit the market soon. Following the trend of the last two years, it will come in two versions, one low-end and one high-end. The low-end version will be launched in May with a price of about $50 (probably lower than $50). The phone will focus on design and multimedia performance.

To make a difference in sound, Vkworld equips the S3 with a Philips speaker, which is rare for a smartphone. The speaker integrates with many advanced audio technologies, making Vkworld S3 more competitive in market.

Vkworld S3 Philips Speaker features

Power: 3.6W, much higher than other smartphone speakers

Philips deep-bass technology

Dolby surrounding mode

Noise reduction

Noise level: -92.1dB

Dynamic range: 97.7dB

Total harmonic distortion: 0.0019%

Intermodulation distortion: 0.0057%

Stereo separation: -86.2dB

Moreover, Vkworld S3 will carry a Sony IMX149 sensor, a decent sensor for an entry-level device. The sensor size is 1/3.2″ and the pixel size is 1.4μm, close to the size of the sensor in Galaxy S8. That said, we expect to see good low light performance.

Vkworld S3 main specs

5.5″ IPS display

Sony IMX149 main camera

OV 5MP front camera

2800mAh battery

1GB/2GB RAM plus 8GB/16GB versions

Micro SD card expansion

Dual SIM support

Android 7.0

Release date: May

Price: about $50

Always be the first to know. Follow us: