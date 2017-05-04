Xiaomi Holding Three-Part Mi 6 Flash Sale Tomorrow

Xiaomi is holding a flash sale tomorrow of its latest Mi 6 flagship where interested buyers can get the chance to purchase the new device during three time slots throughout the day.

During tomorrow’s flash sale, the Mi 6 will be available for purchase at 10 AM, 2 PM, and 8 PM. The company did not specify just how many units will be made available during each time slot so it could very well be possible that the stock could run out quite fast.

For those who are unable to join the flash sale or aren’t able to grab one of the available units, Xiaomi is also allowing buyers to order the Mi 6 for store pick up. Those who opt for store pick up can start booking their orders at 2 PM and will have to pick up their Mi 6 at the store on May 6.

It must be noted that only the black version of the Mi 6 will be available during the flash sale and only the 6GB+128GB version of the device will be available for those who decide to avail of the store pick up appointments.

Those who want the cheaper 6GB+64GB variant of the Mi 6 will have to try their luck and speed during one of the three flash schedules tomorrow while those who want either the blue or ceramic version of the Mi 6 will have to wait for their release.

(source)

