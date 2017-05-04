Xiaomi Redmi 4A Flash Sale on Gearbest, just $114.99

Xiaomi Redmi Series is the most affordable but also the most value for money series of the company. With many variations every year, Xiaomi tries to keep its fans busy and to spread its MIUI OS even more. To that direction, Xiaomi Redmi 4A is the absolutely most affordable device from the Chinese manufacturer. And when it’s available on a Flash Sale from Gearbest, it gets even cheaper. Gearbest’s Flash Sale is going to last a few hours, during which you can get the Redmi 4A from their Hong Kong warehouse for just $114.99 for the Grey color. Other, not so popular colors may come even cheaper, you can search their site. Just hurry up, because quantity is very limited.

The Redmi 4A is powered by the Snapdragon 425 chipset which is a quad-core chip clocked at 1.2GHz. There is a 5-inch 720p display on board. For memory, there is 2GB RAM and 16GB of expandable internal storage. At the back, the phone features a 13MP sensor with PDAF, and up front, there is a 5MP shooter. Other features include a 3120mAh battery, MIUI 8 and dual SIM dual standby.

