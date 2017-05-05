Blackview Announces Several Promos for May

Blackview has just announced that it is running several promotions May for some of its smartphones this month.

First off, the company will be running a giveaway and sale for its A9 Pro, the company’s first dual rear camera smartphone, which will begin on May 9 and will end on May 14. During the promotion, the A9 Pro will be priced at $85.99, down from its original price of $89.99.

Secondly, the company is also running a promotion for three of its BV-series smartphones. Specifically, the BV6000, BV7000, and the BV7000 Pro will be on sale from May 9 to May 11 and will be priced at $159.99, $129.99, and $179.99, respectively.

Lastly, the company’s big battery smartphones, the P2 and P2 Lite, will go on sale from May 12 to May 14 for only $160.99 and $123.99, respectively. Both devices feature a large 6000mAh battery.

RELATED: Blackview A9 Pro dual camera performs incredibly against iPhone 7 Plus(video)

Those interested in partaking of the promotions can visit the official Blackview website when the promotions begin.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: